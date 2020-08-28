Morgan Stanley Sells 66,960 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 66,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $34,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 78.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,034,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 454,880 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $611,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 61.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 38,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $1,024,000.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.