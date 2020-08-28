Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Lamar Advertising worth $34,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $81,928,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 727.2% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 440,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,589,000 after buying an additional 387,243 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $9,456,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 42.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 513,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,348,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

