Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,919 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Lamar Advertising worth $34,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $81,928,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 727.2% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 440,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,589,000 after buying an additional 387,243 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $9,456,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 42.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 513,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,348,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,112,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.
LAMR stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.33.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
