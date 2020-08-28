Morgan Stanley Purchases 335,275 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,275 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $34,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $37.57.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.