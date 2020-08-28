Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 63.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,281,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $33,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $42,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 668.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 214.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 623,851 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 50.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 817,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,509,000 after buying an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 2.25. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $62.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

