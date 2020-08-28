Morgan Stanley Buys 2,357,523 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 186.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,625,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.46% of BP Midstream Partners worth $33,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. BP Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 133.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

