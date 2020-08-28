Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 229,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of KLA worth $33,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 38.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 48.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 132.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $204.45 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $218.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day moving average of $174.49.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $26,460.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $136,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total transaction of $286,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $11,365,008. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.94.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.