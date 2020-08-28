Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,089 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $36,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,668,000 after buying an additional 495,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 30.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,865,000 after purchasing an additional 73,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 169.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,301,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,443,000 after purchasing an additional 300,628 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

ROK stock opened at $232.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $238.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

