Morgan Stanley Sells 584,269 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,554,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 584,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd were worth $36,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 366.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 48.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VTA opened at $9.12 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

