Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $36,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

FMX stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.6896 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Read More: 52 Week Highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lincoln National Co. Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley
Lincoln National Co. Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Buys 2,357,523 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP
Morgan Stanley Buys 2,357,523 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP
Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in KLA Corporation
Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in KLA Corporation
Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Rockwell Automation
Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Rockwell Automation
Morgan Stanley Sells 584,269 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd
Morgan Stanley Sells 584,269 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd
Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB
Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report