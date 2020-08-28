Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB worth $36,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

FMX stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average is $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.6896 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.