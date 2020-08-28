Morgan Stanley Sells 1,355 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $36,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 174.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 146.2% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

In other PACCAR news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at $42,240.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

