Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Hubbell worth $36,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hubbell by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Hubbell by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBB. Cfra lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

HUBB stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

