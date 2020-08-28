Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Cincinnati Financial worth $37,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 253.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $80.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.19. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

