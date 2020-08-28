Morgan Stanley Sells 13,141 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,545,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $37,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

