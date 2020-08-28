Morgan Stanley Buys 652,853 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $38,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

HPE opened at $9.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -478.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.