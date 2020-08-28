Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $38,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,485,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Argus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Shares of PH stock opened at $207.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.48. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

