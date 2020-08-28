Morgan Stanley Takes Position in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,933,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,709,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Natura &Co at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth $2,704,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth about $2,641,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth about $2,352,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth about $1,062,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:NTCO opened at $17.57 on Friday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

