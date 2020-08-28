Morgan Stanley Has $35.23 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $35,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $199,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $15.43 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.