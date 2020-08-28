Morgan Stanley Sells 302,988 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,661 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 302,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $35,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 778.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $788,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

