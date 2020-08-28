Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,880,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,892,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $35,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 23,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

