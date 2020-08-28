Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CDW were worth $35,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CDW by 134.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 12.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 117,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 22.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $114.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.38. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. CDW’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

