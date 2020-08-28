Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) & Lannett (NASDAQ:LCI) Head to Head Review

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Lannett (NYSE:LCI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Lannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals 38.51% 28.55% 20.68% Lannett -5.77% 14.54% 3.98%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lannett has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Lannett shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Lannett shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Lannett, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 8 20 1 2.76 Lannett 0 4 0 0 2.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $296.15, indicating a potential upside of 7.95%. Lannett has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 100.26%. Given Lannett’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lannett is more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Lannett’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals $4.16 billion 17.17 $1.18 billion $4.29 63.95 Lannett $655.41 million 0.32 -$272.11 million $2.35 2.20

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Lannett. Lannett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Lannett on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene. It is also developing VX-659 and VX-445 that are Phase III clinical trials; VX-121, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator corrector that is in Phase I/II clinical trial; VX-150, an inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for acute pain; CTX001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of beta-thalassemia and sickle cell diseases; and a novel drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany; X-Chem, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Kymera Therapeutics. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising cholesterol, muscle spasm, pain management, irritable bowel, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, urinary, migraine, bronchospasms, and gallstone. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients. It markets its products under the Lipitor, Lioresal, Bentyl, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Concerta, Toprol-XL, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, and Actigall brands to generic pharmaceutical and private label distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care and health maintenance organizations, hospital buying groups, and governmental entities. The company has supply and development agreements with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, Andor Pharmaceuticals LLC, Dexcel Pharma, and Aralez Pharmaceuticals. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.