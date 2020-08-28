Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,596 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 114,338 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 17.51% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $35,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,234,982 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $62,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,466 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,769 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period.

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

