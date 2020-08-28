Morgan Stanley Has $35.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 142.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 430,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.13% of Ambarella worth $35,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 19.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 57,814 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ambarella from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

AMBA opened at $49.18 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $82,005.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585 in the last 90 days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.