Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Shares of MRVL opened at $35.91 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $833,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 485.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 61.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 206.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

