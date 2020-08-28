MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) and Acorn International (NASDAQ:ATV) Head-To-Head Comparison

MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) and Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MobileSmith and Acorn International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileSmith -444.42% -151.18% -114.30% Acorn International 15.57% 9.53% 7.92%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MobileSmith and Acorn International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A Acorn International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MobileSmith and Acorn International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileSmith $1.79 million 154.28 -$12.19 million N/A N/A Acorn International $37.49 million 1.01 $9.84 million N/A N/A

Acorn International has higher revenue and earnings than MobileSmith.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Acorn International shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of MobileSmith shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Acorn International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MobileSmith has a beta of -5.45, indicating that its share price is 645% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorn International has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acorn International beats MobileSmith on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MobileSmith

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc., an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Integrated Direct Sales and Nationwide Distribution Network. The company, through its direct sales business platform, markets and sells products directly to consumers through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform. It also provides its products through its nationwide distribution network. The company offers health and collectible, mobile phones, kitchen and household, fitness, cosmetics, auto, consumer electronics, and other products. Acorn International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

