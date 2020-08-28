Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ earnings. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $103.63 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1.4% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,688,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEDU opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

