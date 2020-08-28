Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.32. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $1,319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,309,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000 over the last 90 days. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 4,263.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,979,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,079,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314,976 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,644 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,733 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $18,513,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,093,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after buying an additional 674,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

