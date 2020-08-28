Comerica Bank Buys 1,472 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 20.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 18.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,831.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $17,293,500.00.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $36.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

LSXMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

