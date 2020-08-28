Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 25,209.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,225,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193,073 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,043,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,659,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Primo Water by 11,252.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,225,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after buying an additional 5,179,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

PRMW stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

