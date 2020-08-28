Comerica Bank Acquires 1,745 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 109,200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBT. BCS cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 129.45%. Analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

