Comerica Bank Raises Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Pitney Bowes worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 70,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PBI. National Securities raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $7.16.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 84.50%. The firm had revenue of $837.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

