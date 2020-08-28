TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 728.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.87.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TechnipFMC PLC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $26.53.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.