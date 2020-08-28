Comerica Bank Acquires 500 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 64.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,944,000 after purchasing an additional 837,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $3,566,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 52.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 62,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 40.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 208,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

CNXN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Sidoti lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

In other news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $166,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at $398,912.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PC Connection stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. PC Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.