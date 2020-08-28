Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Ebix worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Ebix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 76.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. Ebix Inc has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $770.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.95 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ebix from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.97.

In related news, Director Neil D. Eckert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $239,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.