Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE:MTA)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE:MTA) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07).

MTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comerica Bank Buys 1,472 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C
Comerica Bank Buys 1,472 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C
Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Primo Water Co.
Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Primo Water Co.
Comerica Bank Acquires 1,745 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO
Comerica Bank Acquires 1,745 Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO
Comerica Bank Raises Position in Pitney Bowes Inc.
Comerica Bank Raises Position in Pitney Bowes Inc.
TechnipFMC PLC Shares Bought by Comerica Bank
TechnipFMC PLC Shares Bought by Comerica Bank
Comerica Bank Acquires 500 Shares of PC Connection, Inc.
Comerica Bank Acquires 500 Shares of PC Connection, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report