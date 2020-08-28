Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (NYSE:MTA) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report issued on Tuesday, August 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07).

MTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

