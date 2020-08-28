Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Best Buy Co Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.48.

BBY stock opened at $111.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In related news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $104,577.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,549 shares of company stock valued at $65,848,211 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.