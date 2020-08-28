Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $538.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.69. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 28.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mercer International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

