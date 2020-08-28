Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $132.28

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.28 and traded as low as $130.94. Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at $130.75, with a volume of 43,574 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a GBX 1.95 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

