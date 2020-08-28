Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Marchex posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.23 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

MCHX opened at $1.81 on Friday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,582,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 35,047 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

