Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Walker Lane Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:WKLN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Walker Lane Exploration shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Walker Lane Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKLN)

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc focuses on the early-stage exploration of gold and silver prospects within the prolific Walker Lane Belt of Nevada. Its properties include the Trinity property that consists of 24 claims located in Churchill County; the Pyramid property, which consists of 10 claims located in Washoe County; and the Paradise Property that consists of 2 claim blocks located in the historic Paradise Peak Mining District.

