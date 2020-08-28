Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.48.

NYSE:BBY opened at $111.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $330,201.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,351.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,549 shares of company stock valued at $65,848,211 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 33.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,977 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after buying an additional 67,384 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,977 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,474,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $84,063,000 after buying an additional 493,416 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

