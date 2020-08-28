Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given “Hold” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OKTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Shares of OKTA opened at $218.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.60 and a 200-day moving average of $169.09. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -122.03 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $226.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $10,006,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,395,101.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,696 shares of company stock valued at $101,633,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Okta by 4.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Okta by 16.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Okta by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 2.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Okta by 6.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

