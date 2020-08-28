Zacks: Analysts Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Post Earnings of -$1.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce earnings per share of ($1.66) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($6.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.89) to ($6.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.51) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASND. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,574,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,914,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,473,000 after buying an additional 729,613 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 49.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,264,000 after purchasing an additional 614,186 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,952,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 351,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,416 shares during the period.

Shares of ASND opened at $137.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.53. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 0.90. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

