Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBPH stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

