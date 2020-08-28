FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $10.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $10.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

NYSE FDS opened at $353.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $352.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.37. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,199,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

