$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.27. Dana posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAN. ValuEngine downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Dana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Dana has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 3,775.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 311.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dana by 22.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

