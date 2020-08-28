$0.02 EPS Expected for Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lantronix’s earnings. Lantronix posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantronix will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lantronix.

Get Lantronix alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTRX. TheStreet upgraded Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantronix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantronix (LTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.