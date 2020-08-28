NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTAP. BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NTAP opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $716,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 109.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after acquiring an additional 112,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

