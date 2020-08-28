Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.27% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $35,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.40.

