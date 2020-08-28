Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of AutoZone worth $36,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AutoZone by 58.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 346.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 925.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $82,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,195.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,174.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,066.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 64.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,232.88.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

